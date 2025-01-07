Delhi election schedule live: Election Commission to announce poll dates at 2 pm
Delhi election schedule live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi on Tuesday. The poll panel will address a press briefing scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi....Read More
The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House. The election announcement comes amid an ongoing political row over the voter roll in Delhi.
In 2020, elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.
Soon after the poll panel's announcement, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated the party is ready with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face while criticising BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation.
She expressed confidence in a fair election and predicted Kejriwal's re-election for a fourth term.
Meanwhile, the BJP candidate from the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, Satish Upadhyay, asserted that the Election Commission of India would hold fair elections in the National Capital.
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: All you need to know
- The schedule for the Delhi Assembly Election will be announced by the Election Commission of India at 2 pm today.
- The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 23.
- In 2020, elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.
- The final electoral roll published on Monday reveals that Delhi has over 1.55 crore registered voters, reflecting an increase of 1,67,329 electors in just over two months.
- The total number of voters in the city is 1,55,24,858, including 83,49,645 male voters, 71,73,952 female voters and 1,261 third-gender voters.
- According to the final roll, the number of first-time voters aged 18-19 has risen by 52,554, highlighting the growing participation of young citizens.
- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deleting the names of voters from the voters list for the Delhi Assembly polls.
- Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday accused the AAP of rigging the elections by double voting.
Delhi election schedule live: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge ahead of assembly polls
Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that a "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.
In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.
Delhi election schedule live: When were the last Delhi assembly polls held?
Delhi election schedule live: In 2020, elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.
Delhi election schedule live: BJP's counterattack on AAP
Delhi election schedule live: In its counter-response, BJP Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh of threatening the election officer and called for action against them.
This came after the New Delhi District Election Officer wrote a letter to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on the issue of AAP leaders' allegations related to voter deletion in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency area.
Delhi election schedule live: AAP accuses BJP of ‘voters list fraud’
Delhi election schedule live: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deleting the names of voters from the voters list for the Delhi Assembly polls.
Delhi election schedule live: How many first time voters will participate in Delhi assembly polls
Delhi election schedule live: According to the final electoral roll, the number of first-time voters aged 18-19 has risen by 52,554, highlighting the growing participation of young citizens.
Delhi election schedule live: Elections have to be held before Feb 23
Delhi election schedule live: The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House.
Delhi election schedule live: How many eligible voters are their in Delhi?
Delhi election schedule live: The final electoral roll published on Monday reveals that Delhi has over 1.55 crore registered voters.
Delhi election schedule live: Media personnel invited from across India
Delhi election schedule live: The Commission has invited media personnel from across the country to attend the event, which will provide the much-awaited details regarding the election dates and other logistical aspects of the Delhi assembly elections.
Delhi election schedule live: ECI's press briefing today at 2 pm
Delhi election schedule live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will host a press conference on Tuesday to announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly polls.
The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.