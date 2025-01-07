Delhi election schedule live: Election Commission to announce poll dates at 2 pm

Delhi Election Schedule LIVE: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Delhi CM Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others comes out after meeting the Chief Election Commission of India.

Delhi election schedule live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi on Tuesday. The poll panel will address a press briefing scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi....Read More

The term of the 70-member Assembly ends on February 23, and elections have to be held before that to constitute a new House. The election announcement comes amid an ongoing political row over the voter roll in Delhi.

In 2020, elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.

Soon after the poll panel's announcement, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar stated the party is ready with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face while criticising BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation.

She expressed confidence in a fair election and predicted Kejriwal's re-election for a fourth term.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate from the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, Satish Upadhyay, asserted that the Election Commission of India would hold fair elections in the National Capital.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: All you need to know