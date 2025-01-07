Delhi election 2025 in numbers: Voters, polling date, counting, results and more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the Delhi legislative assembly on Tuesday. Voting on all 70 constituencies of Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will be happen on February 8, the ECI announced on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the commission is doing its best to prevent the abuse of money power and urged the voters to report electoral malpractice using the cVigil app.(ECI/Youtube)

With the announcement of the schedule for Delhi assembly election, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the city and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

Check all key dates

Key poll events Important dates Date of issue of Gazette notification 10.01.2025 (Friday) Last date for making nominations 17.01.2025 (Friday) Date for scrutiny of nominations 18.01.2025 (Saturday) Last date for withdrawal of nominations 20.01.2025 (Monday) Poll day 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) Counting date 08.02.2025 (Saturday)

Delhi election 2025 | Key numbers

Total voters in Delhi: 1.55 crore

Male voters: 83.49 lakhs

Female voters: 71.74 lakhs

Young voters (age 20-29): 25.89 lakhs

First-time voters (age 18-19): 2.08 lakhs

General overview of polling stations

Total polling stations: 13,033

Number of locations: 2,697

Urban polling booths: 13,033

Rural polling booths: 0

Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 70

Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 70

Model polling stations: 210

Webcasting: 100% of polling stations

The assured minimum facilities at every polling station include drinking water, toilets, signage, a ramp/wheelchair, a help desk, a voter facilitation centre, sufficient lighting, and a shed.

Measures to ease voting for senior citizens & PwDs

Polling station with proper gradient

Ramps with proper gradient

Volunteer & wheelchair Facility

Priority in voting, proper queue management, and benches to rest

Saksham app for PwDs to avail facilities at polling station

Home voting facility (postal ballot facility) by filling Form 12-D

Transport facility

Crackdown on electoral malpractices

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the commission is doing its best to prevent the abuse of money power and urged the voters to report electoral malpractice using the cVigil app.

The ECI will also issue the following directions to enforcement agencies to crack down on political parties' and candidates' use of money power.

-Work in a cohesive & coordinated manner and share intelligence

-Dry-up inflow of drugs, liquor, cash & freebies

-Action against liquor & drug kingpins

-24x7 CCTV monitoring at critical check posts

-Cohort-wise route map identification

-Strict vigil on National Highways & rail routes

-Check helicopters of all parties, as well as star campaigners/leaders, equally and do not favour anyone.

-Vigil over dubious online transactions through wallets

-Joint teams of police, transport, State GST, Excise and forest for coordinated and synergistic action

-The State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) to ensure cash flow in designated vehicles during designated hours