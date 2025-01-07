Delhi election 2025 in numbers: Voters, polling date, counting, results and more
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged the people of Delhi to turn up on polling day and vote in large numbers.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the Delhi legislative assembly on Tuesday. Voting on all 70 constituencies of Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will be happen on February 8, the ECI announced on Tuesday.
With the announcement of the schedule for Delhi assembly election, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the city and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.
Check all key dates
|Key poll events
|Important dates
|Date of issue of Gazette notification
|10.01.2025 (Friday)
|Last date for making nominations
|17.01.2025 (Friday)
|Date for scrutiny of nominations
|18.01.2025 (Saturday)
|Last date for withdrawal of nominations
|20.01.2025 (Monday)
|Poll day
|05.02.2025 (Wednesday)
|Counting date
|08.02.2025 (Saturday)
Delhi election 2025 | Key numbers
Total voters in Delhi: 1.55 crore
Male voters: 83.49 lakhs
Female voters: 71.74 lakhs
Young voters (age 20-29): 25.89 lakhs
First-time voters (age 18-19): 2.08 lakhs
General overview of polling stations
Total polling stations: 13,033
Number of locations: 2,697
Urban polling booths: 13,033
Rural polling booths: 0
Polling booths managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 70
Polling booths managed completely by women (Pink booths): 70
Model polling stations: 210
Webcasting: 100% of polling stations
The assured minimum facilities at every polling station include drinking water, toilets, signage, a ramp/wheelchair, a help desk, a voter facilitation centre, sufficient lighting, and a shed.
Measures to ease voting for senior citizens & PwDs
Polling station with proper gradient
Ramps with proper gradient
Volunteer & wheelchair Facility
Priority in voting, proper queue management, and benches to rest
Saksham app for PwDs to avail facilities at polling station
Home voting facility (postal ballot facility) by filling Form 12-D
Transport facility
Crackdown on electoral malpractices
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the commission is doing its best to prevent the abuse of money power and urged the voters to report electoral malpractice using the cVigil app.
The ECI will also issue the following directions to enforcement agencies to crack down on political parties' and candidates' use of money power.
-Work in a cohesive & coordinated manner and share intelligence
-Dry-up inflow of drugs, liquor, cash & freebies
-Action against liquor & drug kingpins
-24x7 CCTV monitoring at critical check posts
-Cohort-wise route map identification
-Strict vigil on National Highways & rail routes
-Check helicopters of all parties, as well as star campaigners/leaders, equally and do not favour anyone.
-Vigil over dubious online transactions through wallets
-Joint teams of police, transport, State GST, Excise and forest for coordinated and synergistic action
-The State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) to ensure cash flow in designated vehicles during designated hours