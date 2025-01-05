‘Incorrect, baseless’: Poll official responds to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's voter ‘deletion’ charge against BJP

New Delhi's district election officer (DEO) on Saturday rejected AAP MP Sanjay Singh's allegations of “deliberate” voter “deletion” from the constituency's electoral roll as “factually incorrect and baseless”. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference. (File image)(PTI)

The Rajya Sabha MP met the DEO on Friday seeking names of those who filed applications to ‘delete’ voters from the electoral rolls of New Delhi constituency.

Allegations and counter allegations of voter “deletion” has been dominating Delhi's political landscape ahead of the upcoming assembly election.

The AAP has been accusing the opposition BJP of filing applications in ‘bulk’ to delete Purvanchali voters in Delhi. Singh also accused the BJP of trying to delete his wife's name from the electoral roll as a “revenge” for raising the issue in Parliament.

The BJP accused the AAP of registering “illegal” Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlers as voters in Delhi to use them as a “vote bank” in the election. The party also alleged that Singh's wife is a registered voter in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, which renders her voting rights in Delhi “illegal”.

‘Baseless’

The poll official asserted that the process of deleting any name is carried out after a thorough verification strictly in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines. He also clarified that a mere submission of applications “does not start the process”.

“As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the summary of Form 7, which includes the names of both the objectors and objectees, is shared with all recognised political parties including AAP on a weekly basis through Form 10,” the officer said in a post on X.

The process starts with the filing of form 7 and involves a thorough field verification by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO supervisors, and other officers as per prescribed norms, he added.

“The allegation that the DEO, New Delhi, is deliberately deleting the names of genuine electors is entirely baseless and unsubstantiated. All deletions are carried out in strict compliance with ECI norms to maintain the integrity and accuracy of the electoral roll,” PTI quoted him as saying.