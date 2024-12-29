Delhi polls: Sanjay Singh says BJP trying to get his wife’s vote deleted

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to get his wife Anita Singh’s name deleted from the voters list of the New Delhi assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming polls. AAP MP Sanjay Singh address a press conference. (ANI)

Singh claimed that two applications were filed on December 25 and 26 to delete his wife’s name from the voter list of the New Delhi seat represented by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had alleged that at the behest of the BJP, the names of more than 5,000 voters are being deleted from the electoral roll and names of 7,000 voters are being added.

Hitting back, the BJP said that the allegations are baseless and driven by personal disputes.

The Election Commission did not comment on the matter.

In a press conference, Singh said, “The BJP is trying to teach me a lesson for raising the issue of names of Purvanchali voters being deleted from the voters list in Delhi in the Rajya Sabha. They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let’s teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh.”

The BJP has alleged that the names of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people illegally staying in Delhi were added to the voter list at the AAP’s behest.The BJP has accused the AAP of helping illegal immigrants with documents to use them as a vote bank in the elections.

Singh said that he had previously raised the issue of deletion of voter names in the Rajya Sabha while debating BJP president JP Nadda. “Is this how the BJP wants to fight the elections? This is election fraud by the BJP. If an application can be moved for removal of the name of an MP’s wife, what about others? The BJP wants to win the elections through unfair means,” he added.

The AAP MP said that his wife has been voting regularly and continues to live at the same address. “If she is living there, why has an application been moved to remove her name? Why would a non-political person bother about her vote being at this address or not? The BJP is running an entire campaign on voter data manipulation.”

In response to Sanjay Singh’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said that two women, Madhu and Suresh Devi, who submitted the applications to cancel Anita Singh’s voter ID, have family ties with Sanjay Singh. Sachdeva urged Sanjay Singh to clarify the nature of these women’s relations with him and his wife.