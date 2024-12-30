Sanjay Singh says will sue BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Amit Malviya for claiming his wife ‘not a Delhi voter’

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said he will file a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari and its IT cell head Amit Malviya for claiming that his wife Anita Singh is not a registered voter in Delhi. **EDS: IMAGE VIA AAP** New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI)

On Sunday, Singh had alleged that the BJP was trying to delete his wife's name from the electoral roll. Responding to the charges, both the BJP leaders claimed that as per an affidavit filed by Anita Singh, she is a registered voter in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which makes her vote in Delhi both "invalid" and "illegal".

They also demanded the Election Commission to take immediate action on this "serious violation".

Countering the BJP claims, Singh on Monday said he raised the issue of "deleting" names of Purvanchali voters in Parliament, which prompted BJP President (JP Nadda) to call the Purvanchali brothers "Rohingyas" and "Bangladeshis".

‘BJP deleting Purvanchali voters’ names': Sanjay Singh

"These (Purvanchalis) people have been living in Delhi for 30-40 years, working hard to improve the national capital. But you (BJP) are deleting their votes by calling them Bangladeshis. When I raised this issue, they filed an application to delete my wife's name from the voters' list to take revenge," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

"(Manoj) Tiwari is spreading a lie by claiming my wife's vote remains in Sultanpur. They should check the Election Commission's website and see where Anita's vote stands," Singh said.

"She voted in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls in May, while Tiwari is citing an affidavit that dates back to January. An application was submitted in Sultanpur on January 4 to delete her name from the voters' list there," Singh claimed.

"I will file a defamation suit against them. Malviya and Tiwari will have to appear in court and answer for insulting me and my wife," he added.