Delhi assembly polls: BJP claims AAP trying to register ‘illegal voters’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was trying to register “illegal voters” due to fear of defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva (PTI file)

"We have provided multiple pieces of evidence but Kejriwal is merely attempting to cover up his 'wrongdoings' by creating confusion among the people," PTI quoted Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva as saying at a press conference.

The BJP's allegation comes after Kejriwal reiterated his allegation that the saffron party was “manipulating” changes in electoral rolls of his New Delhi constituency by filing applications to delete more than 5,000 votes since mid-December.

Sachdeva charged that applications submitted after December 23, when updating electoral rolls was frozen, reflected Kejriwal's ongoing "manipulation plan" in the 70 constituencies.



BJP responds to Sanjay Singh's ‘attempt to delete wife’s name from electoral roll' charge

The BJP leader also responded to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who alleged that the saffron party was trying to delete his wife's name from the electoral roll.

Sachdeva claimed that the two women who applied to cancel Singh's wife's vote had family ties with him. He said the updation of electoral rolls was frozen on December 23, with the updated voters' list set to be released on January 6.

Despite this, applications for new voters have been submitted in every assembly constituency, he charged.

In Narela alone, more than 2,000 people applied for new voter registrations on December 24. Similar applications were observed in various constituencies on December 25, 26 and 27, he added.

"What is most surprising is that none of these applications belonged to 18-20-year-olds and most of the applicants were in the 30-48 age group. Who brought them (here) and what is their background?" Sachdeva asked.

The BJP has filed complaints with the Election Commission in this regard, he said.



(With PTI inputs)