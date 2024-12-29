Delhi govt official on Arvind Kejriwal's claims of probe against CM Atishi: ‘Misplaced, misleading’

A top bureaucrat of the Delhi transport department on Sunday rejected allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal that an inquiry is being planned against Delhi chief minister Atishi in connection with the free bus ride scheme for women.



In a letter to Atishi, Delhi's transport commissioner Prashant Goyal said,"My attention is drawn to news reports on television and social media wherein former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen alleging that an inquiry is being contemplated in the Transport Department implicating your good self."



"I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the Transport Department," PTI quoted the letter sent by the senior official. A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi addressing a press conference.(HT File Photo)

“No communication has been received from the Vigilance Department, GNCTD, in this regard and the aforesaid claim is absolutely misplaced and misleading,” the letter added.

Kejriwal's alleged BJP conspiracy against Atishi

On December 25, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was pressuring probe agencies to “frame” Atishi in a fabricated case.



"We got to know from our sources that a meeting was held and the investigative agencies have been ordered by the BJP to arrest CM Atishi in a fake case. They are trying to distract the AAP from campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls," PTI quoted the former Delhi CM as saying.

"I will not let the scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive," said Kejriwal, who is currently out on bail in a case related to the alleged excise policy scam.



Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations on each other. The Delhi Assembly polls 2025 are due in February 2025.



The AAP, which won 62 out of 70 seats in the previous election, is seeking a third straight term in office.



(With PTI inputs)