AAP MP Sanjay Singh claims BJP trying to omit wife's name from voters list

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused the BJP of attempting to get his wife's name deleted from the voters list of the New Delhi assembly seat ahead of polls in the national capital. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh(ANI)

The senior AAP leader, one of the fiercest critics of the BJP, alleged at a press conference that the party was deleting the names of Purvanchali people settled in Delhi. He was flanked by his wife Anita Singh, who hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Purvanchalis, who hail from eastern UP and Bihar, form a sizable vote bank in the national capital. Both the BJP and the AAP are vying for their support in the February elections.

Sanjay Singh claimed that two applications were filed on December 25 and 26 for deletion of his wife's name from the voters list of the New Delhi seat represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh. What they have done - the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an application to delete the name of my wife - Anita Singh from the voter list, and not just once but twice - on December 24 and 26," Singh said.

He claimed that the BJP was targeting him because he raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of names of Purvanchali voters being deleted from the voters list in the national capital.

Also read: More trouble for Kejriwal? Vigilance dept seeks PWD report on Flag Staff expenses

The BJP has alleged that the names of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people were added to the voter list at the AAP's behest. It has accused the ruling party of helping illegal immigrants with documents.

Arvind Kejriwal alleges Operation Lotus

Earlier today, Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of carrying out "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency from December 15 to delete names of voters from the electoral list.

"In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have applied for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why is there a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12% of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being played out in the name of election," Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

With inputs from PTI, ANI