Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of ‘sabotaging’ AAP's women welfare scheme

In a bold allegation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine his party's Mahila Samman Yojana with a baseless investigation. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said BJP is targetting AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana.(ANI)

During a press conference, Kejriwal highlighted that two major initiatives promised by his party in the run-up to the upcoming Delhi Assembly election have rattled the saffron party.

Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, AAP claimed to provide ₹2,100 in assistance for women and free healthcare for the elderly above 60 years of age under the Sanjeevani Yojana.

Kejriwal said that since both schemes have garnered overwhelming public support, with lakhs of people already registering for them, BJP workers became scared.

He further claimed that several BJP leaders called him and expressed concerns that AAP's success in implementing such schemes would likely lead to a loss for the BJP in many constituencies.

"Many BJP leaders told me that forget about winning; BJP's deposit will be forfeited in several areas," Kejriwal said.

The former chief minister also accused the BJP of resorting to intimidation tactics after the success of AAP's registration camps, alleging that the BJP had sent thugs and even used the police to dismantle these camps.

However, Kejriwal’s focus was primarily on what he believes is a politically motivated investigation launched by the BJP. "Today, they have ordered a fake investigation," Kejriwal stated.

“What will be investigated? We made a clear election promise. If we win, we will implement these programmes, and we are doing just that."

Kejriwal also argued that the BJP had essentially signalled that if they won, they would halt the implementation of programmes like the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, and the free services offered by AAP, including free bus travel for women, free electricity, water, and access to mohalla clinics.

BJP protests near Kejriwal's residence over 'Mahila Samman' scheme

Leaders and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest near AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Thursday, accusing him of "cheating" the women of Delhi with the "Mahila Samman Yojana".

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey, the protesters marched from Ashoka Road to Kejriwal's 5, Ferozeshah Road residence but were stopped by police. Some of the protesters climbed atop the police barricades and raised slogans against Kejriwal and the AAP.