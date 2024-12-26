More trouble for Kejriwal? Vigilance dept seeks PWD report on Flag Staff expenses

The Delhi government’s vigilance department has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit a report on the allegations of irregularities in the procurement of “lavish items” and fixtures, and violation of protocol in the renovation of 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow — the former official residence of then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal — officials aware of the development said on Thursday. The house at 6, Flag Staff Road in Civil Lines, the former official residence of then chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

PWD has been asked to submit within five days the report on these allegations, said leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta. The action came following orders from lieutenant governor VK Saxena after the BJP leader on November 20 had sought a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The AAP maintained that the allegations were false.

In a December 19 letter to principal secretary, PWD, the directorate of vigilance sought details about “the identity of the individuals or organisation that provided the lavish items to the chief minister’s bungalow”, “whether any financial transactions or benefits were made in exchange for these items”; “the possible impact on public funds and whether there was any violation of government protocols in the process” and “other relevant information that could help clarify the circumstances surrounding these items.”

The LG on December 6 had written to the vigilance department for the examination of these allegations in detail and taking appropriate action, it said in the letter. HT has seen copy of the letter.

PWD did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the status of the report.

Kejriwal’s former Flag Staff Road bungalow, which he vacated this October after stepping down as the CM, has been at the centre of controversy since 2023 when allegations over expenses incurred on its renovation in the previous years surfaced. The issue has come to the fore again ahead of the crucial assembly elections due early next year, where the former CM is eyeing a return even as a chunk of allegations related to financial irregularities surround him and other AAP leaders.

More trouble for Arvind Kejriwal?

According to the BJP, the Arvind Kejriwal government had spent ₹45 crore in renovating the house.

It has alleged that “extravagant items”, “luxurious fixtures” like “gold plated toilets”, “carpets worth over ₹50 lakh”, and expensive chandeliers among other things were procured and installed at Kejriwal’s former official residence.

Gupta had also alleged that discrepancies were found between the items provided by PWD to Kejriwal’s residence in 2022, when he assumed office as the chief minister for the second time, and the items left behind by him after stepping down in 2024.

“PWD provided certain furniture and amenities in 2022, an inventory check conducted by PWD after Kejriwal vacated the bungalow in 2024 revealed the presence of many additional luxurious items not supplied by the department. These included luxury toilet seats, expensive wash basins, reclining sofas, costly curtains, premium carpets, high-value TV sets, and refrigerators,” Gupta said.

In response, the AAP said in a statement: “The BJP neither has a credible face for Delhi, nor a vision, nor any planning, their sole agenda is to hurl abuses at Arvind Kejriwal...Let them conduct as many investigations as they want—so far, they’ve filed over 200 cases against us, and we’ve been acquitted in almost all of them, and we’ll ultimately be acquitted in the remaining ones as well. The BJP has engaged in nothing but negative politics: filing false cases, and using ED and CBI to topple governments. But nothing will stop Arvind Kejriwal from working for the citizens of Delhi.”