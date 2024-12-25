Delhi CM Atishi could be arrested soon, probe agencies may conduct raids on AAP leaders: Arvind Kejriwal's big claim

Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused central agencies of conspiring to arrest Delhi chief minister Atishi in a fabricated case, ahead of the assembly election. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference with Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal claimed, “As per sources, recently there was a meeting between CBI, ED, and I-T, and they have been asked to arrest Atishi by fabricating any false case against the chief minister.”

“The probe agencies have also been asked to conduct raids on me, Saurabh Bhardwaj and other AAP leaders to distract us ahead of the assembly election,” Arvind Kejriwal further alleged.

The AAP leader also took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the party of failing to deliver results during its decade-long governance in Delhi.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has no work in Delhi. They are asking for votes only by criticising and abusing Kejriwal. But the Aam Aadmi Party has a positive campaign based on the work done," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Arvind Kejriwal also highlighted recent initiatives launched by the AAP government, including the Mahila Samman Yojana and a scheme providing free medical treatment for senior citizens. “We have announced the Mahila Samman Yojana and a scheme for free medical treatment of senior citizens. The BJP is rattled by registrations for these schemes. The Delhi cabinet has already approved the ₹1000 allowance, and a notification has been issued,” he added.

“I will not let the scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive,” the AAP chief asserted.

Atishi claimed that Arvind Kejriwal has credible information suggesting that the BJP is attempting to file a fabricated case against her to halt the free bus service for women in Delhi. She added, "Even if they arrest me, I have faith in the legal system and the Constitution. Despite their false accusations, I am confident I will secure bail."

The allegations come amid the heated campaign for the Delhi assembly elections.

Delhi govt departments distance themselves from AAP's promised schemes

Kejriwal and Atishi addressed the media after the Delhi government's women and child development and health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling AAP's promised schemes of providing ₹2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly poll.

The two departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for "non-existent" schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is "fraudulent and without any authority".

The development, which came days after AAP leaders launched the exercise of registering people for the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana with much fanfare, left the Arvind Kejriwal furious.

Kejriwal, who is leading the registration drive, alleged that the BJP was rattled by the two schemes and claimed that Atishi could be arrested in a “fake” case in the coming days.

"They are completely rattled with Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani Yojna. They have hatched a plan to come up with a fake case and arrest Chief Minister Atishi in the next few days," he said on X.

He also claimed that before Atishi's arrest, raids would be conducted against senior AAP leaders.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday claimed that she spoke to the health secretary of the Delhi government and was informed that there was no “Sanjeevani Yojna” in existence.

Both the schemes were announced by Kejriwal ahead of assembly poll in February next year and the AAP had started registrations for the schemes in campaign mode.

The notice cautioned the people that providing personal details and sensitive information such as PAN account numbers, phone numbers or Voter ID, in the name of the scheme may lead to crime including cyber and banking frauds.

It advised people not to entertain the "misleading" promise of non- non-existent scheme and to exercise caution and asked them not to provide personal details to unauthorised persons.

The Mahila Samman Yojna was announced by the AAP government in the budget 2024-25 to provide ₹1000 per month to all eligible women aged above 18 in Delhi. Kejriwal recently promised to raise the amount to ₹2100 per woman if AAP returned to power.

The health and family department public notice similarly cautioned the people about “Sanjeevani Yojna” announced by the AAP supremo for free treatment of senior citizens above 60 years at government and private hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies)