Delhi government department's notice against AAP scheme triggers row; Arvind Kejriwal, BJP react

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department triggered a political storm on Wednesday morning with its public notification saying that "any political party collecting information from applicants in the name of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ is committing fraud and has no authority”. The public notification came a day after AAP ministers, MLAs, and volunteers launched an extensive outreach campaign to register people for the scheme. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with a beneficiary woman during the start of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' registration program.(ANI)

The department said in the communique that it received information through media reports and social media posts that a political party claimed to give ₹2100 per month to the women of Delhi under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi government," the public notice said.

It said no such scheme was in existence and any individual or political party collecting forms or applications was committing fraud.

"It is emphasized that since no such Scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent Scheme does not arise. Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," it added.

Reacting to the row, AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his political opponents were upset with his party's Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. He claimed CM Atishi could soon be arrested on the pretext of a fake police case.

"These people are very upset with the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have made a plan to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior leaders of “AAP”. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12," he wrote in Hindi on X.

The BJP slammed Arvind Kejriwal over the controversy, calling him a fraud.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a big fraud. While he was getting forms filled out, his department (Delhi govt's Women and Child Development) clarified that there is no such scheme to give an allowance of ₹2100. Those getting forms filled for the scheme are private people who are doing so to collect data illegally," BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

What is Mahila Samman Yojana?

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' Delhi women aged above 18, who are not employed in government or political positions, are eligible for a ₹2,100 monthly allowance.

The 'Sanjeevani Yojana' promises to provide free healthcare for all senior citizens in Delhi, covering treatment costs in both private and government hospitals.

AAP leaders, including ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, set up registration camps on Tuesday in Shahpur Jat and Ballimaran for registration under the schemes.