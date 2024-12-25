Delhi notification row: AAP vows action against officers, BJP alleges 'Kejriwal vs Atishi'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of pressuring the Delhi government's officers for the issuance of a public notice against a scheme announced by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP MP Sanjay Singh vowed that action will be taken against the officers involved in the publication of the notification. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi chief minister Atishi.(ANI)

"Why is there so much hatred? Action will be taken against officers on whom pressure was put by the BJP to release this notice...The public will not believe the lies spread by BJP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department informed the masses via the notice that any political party collecting information from applicants in the name of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ – which promises a monthly allowance of ₹2100 to unemployed women – is "committing fraud and has no authority”. The public notification came a day after AAP ministers, MLAs, and volunteers launched an extensive registration campaign for the scheme.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the fiasco, saying the notice hinted that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi are not on the same page. The party also accused Kejriwal of digital fraud.

"Arvind Kejriwal is taking the people of Delhi towards digital fraud. There is the AAP government in Delhi, and their own Department is issuing a warning to the public that there is no such scheme. Arvind Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi. This is Atishi vs Arvind Kejriwal," Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of cheating the people of Delhi.

"Today, the people of Delhi are shocked by the news that the department of Delhi government is releasing advertisements saying that this is fraud and the people of Delhi should beware of this. There is no such proposal and no such plan. Arvind Kejriwal has stooped so low that he is cheating the people of Delhi. Now it is coming to light that money can be withdrawn from the accounts of those who are signing. Why is Atishi silent, she is the chief minister," he said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also called the scheme a fraud.

"Earlier too we had raised questions on this...The money will be released when you send a proposal to the finance department. This is fraud. Calling people to register for the schemes appears to be a way of collecting data," he said.

Reacting to the row, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his political opponents were upset with his party's Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. He claimed CM Atishi could soon be arrested on the pretext of a fake police case.