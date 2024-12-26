Menu Explore
Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal inducts wrestlers, bodybuilders to ‘power’ AAP

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2024 05:56 PM IST

Delhi polls: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers joined the party.

With the Delhi assembly elections fast approaching, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to woo a new segment of voters: health and fitness professionals.

Several sportspersons, including wrestlers and bodybuilders, joined the party in the presence of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The ex-Delhi chief minister welcomed fitness influencers Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office and handed party scarves and caps to them.

ALSO READ: AAP furious with Ajay Maken, says will ask INDIA alliance to remove Congress if ‘no action taken’

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Akshay Dilawari, Tilak Raj, and Rohit Dalal, who are associated with the field of sports and fitness, as they join the party, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Akshay Dilawari, Tilak Raj, and Rohit Dalal, who are associated with the field of sports and fitness, as they join the party, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)

Kejriwal said around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers joined the party. The AAP chief was quoted by PTI as saying that their association will “not only strengthen the outfit but also associate it more closely with health and fitness issues.”

ALSO READ: Delhi: Parvesh Verma caught distributing money for votes: AAP; Verma claims charity

‘AAP will work to resolve issues faced by sportspersons if voted to power’: Kejriwal


Kejriwal promised that after retaining power in the capital, the AAP will work towards resolving the issues faced by sportspersons. He said in the coming days, many more gymnasium owners and sportspersons will join the party.

Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel, said those who joined the AAP on Thursday have significant influence, especially in Delhi's gyms, and wanted to contribute to the party's mission.

"The work done for sportspersons and gyms is commendable. I want to contribute to this mission," Rohit Dalal was quoted by PTI as saying.

Tilakraj expressed optimism about the sporting fraternity's growing involvement in politics, saying,"Many players from Delhi are planning to join us. We are committed to working hard and strengthening the party."

The Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing a third straight term in power. The party won 62 out of 70 seats in the previous elections. The BJP is in a direct contest with the AAP in the national capital. The party won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020.

The Congress, which once ruled the capital for 15 consecutive years under Sheila Dikshit, has not won a single seat in the past two elections.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
