AAP furious with Ajay Maken, says will ask INDIA alliance to remove Congress if ‘no action taken’

In a development that could become a major setback to Opposition unity ahead of the Delhi elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday threatened to consult other parties within the INDIA alliance about removing the Congress. AAP Party National Convener Arvind kejrwal along with Delhi CM Atishi ,and Party Leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay SIngh addressing a press conference, in New Delhi on December 25,2024. (HT photo)

The AAP is also upset over remarks made by Delhi Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, which targeted the party. AAP's Sanjay Singh, holding a press conference, said his party will ask INDIA bloc parties to remove the Congress from alliance if no action taken against Ajay Maken.

Some media reports earlier claimed that the AAP was angered by the Congress filing a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of “misleading and deceiving” the public with promises of “non-existent” welfare schemes.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a 12-point “white paper” targeting the AAP and the BJP over their alleged unkept promises and mismanagement on various issues like pollution, civic facilities and law and order.

Addressing a press conference, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken lashed out at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying his party came to power riding on the Janlokpal agitation but has failed to set up the anti-corruption ombudsman.

"If there is one word to describe former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal here then it would be Farziwal," he said while releasing the white paper titled "Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka".

"If anyone is the king of fraud in the entire country then it is Kejriwal and that is why we have come here with a white paper on the Kejriwal government and also on the BJP government at the Centre," Maken said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said Congress was doing “everything to help BJP win Delhi polls”, adding that Ajay Maken “reads BJP's script”.

“Congress leader Ajay Maken called Arvind Kejriwal 'anti-national', party must take action against him in 24 hours. Congress's list of candidates for Delhi polls appears to be prepared by BJP; aimed at harming AAP,” Sanjay Singh said.

Row over AAP's proposed schemes

The political slugfest stems from a recent notice of a Delhi government department against the Delhi government over its proposed women-oriented scheme, a move that gave opposition ammunition to troll the AAP dispensation.

Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the AAP ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

A complaint, filed by the Youth Congress on Wednesday, was prompted by the notices against the proposed Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

The Youth Congress claimed that AAP was making "false and deceptive" promises to gain voter trust. Additionally, the complaint accused AAP leaders, including MLAs and MCD councillors, of collecting sensitive personal information, such as voter ID details and phone numbers, through an online registration process requiring OTP verification.

Atishi says BJP funding Congress candidates

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Wednesday stated that the notices issued in newspapers against welfare schemes announced by the AAP are false, accusing the BJP of pressuring the Delhi government officials to execute this.

Asserting the same on Thursday, CM Atishi said Congress's action makes it clear that the party “has made some arrangements with BJP for Delhi elections.”

“Yesterday, Congress's senior leader Ajay Maken said that Arvind Kejriwal is anti-national. I want to ask the Congress party if they have ever levelled the same allegations against any BJP leader. No. But today, Congress is accusing Arvind Kejriwal of being anti-national. Congress yesterday filed an FIR against me and Arvind Kejriwal. why? Has Congress filed any FIR against any BJP leader ever?” Atishi said in a press conference.

Atishi alleged that BJP was funding Congress candidates.

We have found through credible sources that Congress candidates are being their election expenditure is coming from the BJP, Atishi alleged.

"We have heard that Sandeep Dikshit is getting funded by BJP...If Congress thinks we (AAP) are anti-national, then why did they contest Lok Sabha elections in alliance with us? It is clear that Congress leaders have reached some mutual understanding with BJP to defeat AAP and make BJP win in Delhi....If there is no understanding between Congress nad BJP, then they should take action against Ajay Maken within 24 hours...," Atishi added.