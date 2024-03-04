Delhi budget 2024: Kejriwal govt promises 1,000 to all women above 18 under Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

Delhi finance minister Atishi on Monday presented the budget for FY2024-25 in the Delhi assembly, where she also announced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. Under this scheme, the AAP government will give ₹1000 monthly to all the women above the age of 18 in the national capital. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)(PTI)

The minister asserted that the idea behind the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana was inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya. The overall Delhi budget for FY2024 has an outlay of ₹76,000 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Delhi Budget 2024 LIVE updates here

"Today we are introducing a revolutionary programme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in which woman above 18 years of age will be given 1000 rupees every month," Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said.

This marked the 10th budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government for Delhi. To ensure the smooth implementation of this new scheme in the national capital, the AAP government has allocated ₹ ₹2,714 crore in funds, said Atishi in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

The Delhi finance minister said, “A budget of ₹2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the Rs. 2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of ₹1000 per month.”

Read more: Delhi court initiates woman’s trial for perjury for levelling false rape charges

All we know about Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana

While the Delhi government has not revealed the exact specifications for the scheme, Atishi said all the women in Delhi above the age of 18 will be eligible to get ₹1000 directly in their bank accounts.

The starting date of the scheme has not been announced yet, but it is expected that it will commence after the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April-May. Under this scheme, ₹1000 will be transferred every month in the bank accounts of women above the age of 18.

Read more: Udhayanidhi Stalin pulled up by Supreme Court over Sanatana remark: 'You are not a layman'

A sum of ₹2000 crore has been set aside for the beneficiaries of the Mukhamantri Mahila Samman Yojana. Only registered voters will be eligible for this scheme. Those who are eligible will have to fill out a form by the Delhi government, declaring that they are not a member of any pension scheme, and are not a government employee.

The forms for the same have not been released by the Delhi government yet.

(With inputs from agencies)