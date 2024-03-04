Delhi Budget 2024 Live: Atishi to present Budget based on 'Ram Rajya' concept

Delhi government's finance minister Atishi will present the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday. As per reports, the AAP government's Budget will have “Ram Rajya" as its theme. The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly began on February 15 and has been extended till March 8. It is likely to be the longest assembly session under the AAP government's regime, according to officials....Read More

With Lok Sabha elections set to be held this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is likely to make some major announcements in the Budget. The Budget is likely to focus on education, health, power and roads among others.

Meanwhile, this will be Atishi's first Budget as finance minister after she was inducted into the cabinet last year in March.

In 2023, Kailash Gahlot presented the Budget, after the the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case on February 26.