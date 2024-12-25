BJP ‘conspiring’ to get Delhi CM Atishi arrested by central agencies, alleges Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “conspiring” to arrest Delhi chief minister Atishi “in the next few days in a false case related to transport department” and said it would be used as a cover for central agencies to raid senior AAP leaders. Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi address a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The BJP hit back, claiming that Kejriwal was making a prediction as “Atishi must be involved in some corruption”.

Citing “reliable sources”, Kejriwal said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) department were instructed to “fabricate” a case against Atishi. There was no statement or response from the central agencies.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Kejriwal said: “As per our sources, there was a recent meeting among these agencies, and they have been asked to arrest CM Atishi by fabricating any false case. I am making this allegation with responsibility. Before this arrest, all senior leaders of AAP will be raided. Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Satyendar Jain, our houses will be raided to distract us from election campaign.”

Elaborating on the “fabricated case”, Kejriwal said the aim was to target Atishi and derail the free bus ride service for women. “BJP can now see that they are facing a historic defeat in Delhi elections as they don’t have a narrative, agenda or CM face. BJP is rattled due to popularity of Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani schemes, for which 12.5 lakh (1.25 million) women and 1.5 lakh (150,000) senior citizens have registered, respectively,” he said.

Over the past two-and-a-halfyears, senior AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Vijay Nair were arrested in connection with alleged graft in multiple cases. The AAP consistently maintained that its top leadership was being targeted by the BJP through central agencies. All the leaders are currently out on bail.

Accusing the BJP of engaging in negative politics, Kejriwal said: “People of this country will give a resounding response to them. They should tell people about their works over the past 10 years. Abusing me or jailing leaders will not fetch them votes.”

The AAP leader also accused the BJP of failing to address concerns about law and order in Delhi.

On the day, CM Atishi, who was present alongside Kejriwal, alleged that a false case was being fabricated against her as the BJP sought to derail the AAP’s free schemes in the run up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

“If their (central) agencies arrest me under false (pretences), the truth will eventually come out. We have faith in the legal process and constitution of this country. Our leaders were arrested in fake cases but in the end, all of them got bail. Even if I am arrested, the truth will come out. We have worked honestly,” she said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said: “When Arvind Kejriwal said Satyendar Jain will go to jail, Jain ended up in jail. He said Manish Sisodia will end up in jail; Sisodia was jailed. He also made similar prediction about himself, which also came true. Kejriwal keeps predicting future which ends up being true. If he is saying CM Atishi will end up in jail, there must be some corruption case that they may be aware of in which she may end up in jail.”