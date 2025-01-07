Amid EVM, voter roll tampering allegations, CEC Rajiv Kumar's clarification

Ahead of the announcement of the Delhi assembly polls schedule, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday addressed growing concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process in India. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (PTI)

Addressing the media, Kumar talked about the recent allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) fraud and the tampering of Electoral Rolls (ER) during the election season.

CEC Rajiv Kumar categorically stated that such allegations were unfounded and clarified that tampering with EVMs and Electoral Rolls is and will never be possible.