Why is Delhi assembly election scheduled on Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar explains

The Election Commission of India announced that the voting in all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will be held on February 5, and the results will be declared on February 8. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

While announcing the Delhi assembly election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that like Maharashtra polls, the voting will take place on a Wednesday.

Delhi assembly election schedule announcement Live updates

“Date of polling is February 5 and counting is on 8. Again, we have deliberately kept voting on a Wednesday. We think all Delhi voters should cast their votes. Like Maharashtra, we have scheduled voting on a Wednesday. Entire election process after counting will be complete by February 10,” the CEC said.

According to the EC, the last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The final voter list published on January 6, 2025 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent.

"India is gold standard of elections. This is our common heritage... there is no scope of any irregularity in the commission, the procedures are so details. We are ready to punish if there are any mistake individually, we are ready to take punishment too," the CEC said.

Maharashtra election was held on Wednesday

Voting in all 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra was held in a single phase on November 20 last year, and counting took place on November 23.

“You will notice that the date of the poll is Wednesday. This is deliberate and we have tried that it is mid-week so that the issue of urban apathy is handled,” the CEC had said while announcing the poll schedule for the state.