 BJP’s Lovely, Chauhan to campaign in strongholds | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP’s Lovely, Chauhan to campaign in strongholds

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 09, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Arvinder Singh Lovely will be campaigning for the party in trans-Yamuna areas and seek votes in Sikh-dominated areas of Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Hari Nagar. Raj Kumar Chauhan will be campaigning in the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and hold public meetings in Dalit-dominated pockets in the Capital.

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said Arvinder Singh Lovely, the former Delhi Congress chief who joined the BJP on May 4, will be campaigning for the party in trans-Yamuna areas and seek votes in Sikh-dominated areas of Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Hari Nagar.

Arvinder Singh Lovely and Raj Kumar Chauhan joined the BJP from the Congress on May 4. (HT File Photo)
Arvinder Singh Lovely and Raj Kumar Chauhan joined the BJP from the Congress on May 4. (HT File Photo)

Former minister and Congress leader Raj Kumar Chauhan, who also joined the BJP along with Lovely, will be campaigning in the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and hold public meetings in Dalit-dominated pockets in the Capital, BJP leaders said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Arvinder Singh Lovely and Raj Kumar Chauhan will be campaigning in different areas of the Capital, with demands for their presence coming from some candidates. They have served as ministers in Delhi, have rich political experience and have rapport with different sections,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a media interaction at the Delhi BJP office.

A week after resigning from the post of Delhi Congress chief, Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoined the BJP along with four other Congress leaders, including ex-Delhi minister Raj Kumar Chauhan, former MLAs Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basyoa, and Amit Malik, on May 4.

All five leaders interacted with the media on the occasion.

“I left the Congress because it is not the same Congress it was during Indira Gandhi’s time. Now, the Congress has changed and its ideology has shifted from a nationalist tone to the ‘tukde-tukde’ image. I am a worker of the BJP and will remain in the BJP till I do politics. I will be handling the tasks the party assigns to me,” said Lovely.

“I will quit politics but I will not quit the BJP,” he said.

This is Lovely’s second stint with the BJP. He joined the BJP in April 2017, but returned to the Congress in February 2018, saying “he was an ideological misfit within the party.”

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / BJP’s Lovely, Chauhan to campaign in strongholds

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On