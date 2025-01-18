Arvind Kejriwal vows to cover tenants under free power, water scheme of AAP

Tenants in Delhi deprived of free power and water, will be brought under the scheme to cover them after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday in the run up to the high-octane Delhi assembly election 2025. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal address media in New Delhi on Friday, January 17, 2025. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Voting for the Delhi assembly election will take place on February 5, while the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8 for the poll in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are battling to stop the AAP from coming to power for the third straight term.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has announced several poll perks in the run up to the Delhi election, including ₹2,100 monthly honorarium for women, free healthcare for elderly, and ₹10 lakh insurance for auto drivers.

Arvind Kejriwal had also announced few days ago that Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi.

The proposed perks will add to the existing schemes and programmes like revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity that the AAP government offers to citizens in Delhi.

Delhi election 2025

The last date of filing of nominations was January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations was to be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

"It is a single-phase election... We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote... like we did in Maharashtra. The entire election process will be completed by February 10," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said while announcing the Delhi poll dates.

He dismissed allegations that names eligible voters were removed from voters' list.

CEC Rajiv Kumar asserted that no deletion can occur without thorough documentation, field verification, and giving the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard.