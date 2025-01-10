Menu Explore
Delhi election: Kejriwal offers to sponsor private guards hired by RWAs in latest poll perk

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 12:37 PM IST

Eyeing a third straight term, the ruling AAP has announced a slew of schemes and grants in its bid to woo the public amid fears of anti-incumbency.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) will be given money to hire private guards for security if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in Delhi, announced party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday as the high-octane assembly polls draw closer.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party leader Sanjay Singh.(ANI)
Also Read: Delhi election 2025: Nominations, voting day, counting of votes - Check full schedule

Amid existing schemes and programmes like revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity remain its USP as also women's free bus rides and senior citizen pilgrimage grants, the party has announced it will add to its welfare-driven campaign 2,100 monthly honorarium for women, free healthcare for elderly, and 10 lakh insurance for auto drivers.

Delhi election 2025

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes is slated to take place on February 8 in a triangular contest which has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress aiming to halt the AAP from coming to power for a third successive term.

The last date of filing of nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

"It is a single-phase election... We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote... like we did in Maharashtra. The entire election process will be completed by February 10," Kumar told a press conference.

He dismissed allegations that names eligible voters were removed from voters' list.

CEC Rajiv Kumar asserted that no deletion can occur without thorough documentation, field verification, and giving the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard.

Kumar emphasised that the process for additions and deletions is transparent, rigorous, and immune to arbitrary changes.

Of the 70 seats in Delhi, 58 are general and 12 reserved.

According to the electoral roll, Delhi has 1.55 crore voters -- 83.49 lakh men, 71.74 lakh women and 1,261 transgender persons.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
