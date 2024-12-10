Menu Explore
10L insurance, aid for daughters' weddings: Kejriwal's big promises for auto drivers ahead of Delhi polls

ByHT News Desk
Dec 10, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Kejriwal announced five key guarantees for auto drivers during the election campaign.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced five guarantees for auto drivers in Delhi ahead of assembly elections. Among the key guarantees are 1 lakh for marriage of daughters and life insurance worth 10 lakh, news agency PTI reported.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal met with auto-rickshaw drivers at his residence in New Delhi.(HT Print)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal met with auto-rickshaw drivers at his residence in New Delhi.(HT Print)

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with auto drivers at my home. Today, I had come to have lunch at Navneet's (auto driver) home. I want to make five announcements for auto drivers. In February (2025), when we will come to power again, then we will implement these five announcements,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP convener said that the AAP government will give 1 lakh for the marriage of daughter of all auto drivers. Kejriwal also promised to provide 2,500 on Diwali and Holi as allowance to purchase school uniforms.

“Third, the government will provide life insurance worth 10 lakh and accident insurance worth 5 lakh,” Kejriwal said.

He also assured the auto drivers of providing free coaching to their school children and the relaunch of the “PoochO” app. The app allows people to access the database developed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System of registered auto drivers' mobile numbers and call them to book a ride.

Delhi election

Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power in Delhi for the fourth time after its massive electoral successes in 2020 in which it routed the BJP, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

The party has been campaigning hard on the alleged failure of the BJP-led Centre to maintain law and order in Delhi, pointing to rising incidents of extortion and gun violence.

The BJP has been accusing the AAP of corruption and mismanagement, also blaming the party's alleged misgovernance for Delhi's pollution woes. Earlier, the BJP gave the slogan "Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge" (won't tolerate now, will bring the change), asserting to end the AAP rule.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
