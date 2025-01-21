Delhi poll: In 2nd manifesto, BJP vows free education till PG, aid for competitive exams

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its second manifesto for the upcoming Delhi election 2025 and promised to provide free education "from KG to PG" for needy students in government education institutes" of the city if voted to power. Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda (JP Nadda X)

Launching BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi assembly election, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the party will provide to the youth of the city one-time financial assistance of ₹15,000 for preparation of competitive examinations and reimburse two-time travel and application fees.

The BJP last week released the first part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi election and kept women at the centre of its poll pitch by promising ₹2,500 monthly aid for them, ₹21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at ₹500 and also ₹2,500 pension for senior citizens.

BJP's first manifesto

BJP president JP Nadda unveiled the first manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' and asserted the manifesto -- which reflects a direct BJP attempt to rival Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) welfare-focused governance model -- would serve as the foundation for a "developed Delhi".

Nadda also assured that if the BJP is voted to power, all existing public welfare schemes will not only be continued, but made more effective by weeding out corruption.

Nadda said that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of ₹5 lakh.

Nadda announced several pro-women measures including ₹2,500 monthly aid for them under the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana', surpassing the AAP's poll promise of ₹2,100, and a financial assistance of ₹21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman under the 'Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana'.

The party also promised LPG cylinders at ₹500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

"We will increase the senior citizen pension for people aged between 60 and 70 from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500; and for senior citizens, widows, divyangs and destitute aged 70-plus from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000," the BJP president said.

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes is slated to take place on February 8 in a triangular contest which has the BJP and the Congress aiming to halt the AAP from coming to power for a third successive term.

The ruling AAP, which has not yet officially released its manifesto, has proposed a couple of freebies already, adding to its existing schemes and programmes such as revamped government schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity that the AAP government offers to citizens in Delhi.