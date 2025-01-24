National Girl Child Day: Self-defense workshop held at Tawang's PM SHRI School

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, a self-defense workshop was organised for the girl students of PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang. M.L. Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, addressed the students during the session, emphasising the importance of such programs in today's world.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of Master Trainer Sangey Tsering, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Tawang Police Station. A black belt holder in Taekwondo, Sangey Tsering has trained 238 girl students, to empower them with essential self-defense techniques.

The workshop, which focused on promoting self-reliance and personal safety among young girls, had sessions on situational awareness, basic self-defense maneuvers, and effective responses to emergencies.

Miss Lobsang Yuten, the School Captain, thanked the government for providing opportunities for young girls to learn vital life skills and encouraged her peers to apply these lessons both within and outside the school environment.

This initiative is part of a larger vision to empower girls and promote gender equity, with PM SHRI School continuing to prioritize programs that foster the safety, security, and well-being of its students, mentioned the press release.

