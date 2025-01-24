Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

National Girl Child Day: Self-defense workshop held at Tawang's PM SHRI School

ByHT Education Desk, Tawang
Jan 24, 2025 01:28 PM IST

The workshop had sessions on situational awareness, basic self-defense maneuvers, and effective responses to emergencies.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, a self-defense workshop was organised for the girl students of PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang.

M.L. Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, addressed the students during the session, emphasising the importance of such programs in today's world.
M.L. Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, addressed the students during the session, emphasising the importance of such programs in today's world.

The workshop was organised under the guidance of Master Trainer Sangey Tsering, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Tawang Police Station. A black belt holder in Taekwondo, Sangey Tsering has trained 238 girl students, to empower them with essential self-defense techniques.

The workshop, which focused on promoting self-reliance and personal safety among young girls, had sessions on situational awareness, basic self-defense maneuvers, and effective responses to emergencies.

Also Read: Want to be an intern at ISRO? Check eligibility, duration, stipend, where to apply & other details

M.L. Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, addressed the students during the session, emphasising the importance of such programs in today's world. She highlighted how initiatives like these are vital in fostering a sense of security and empowerment, enabling girls to live independent and confident lives.

Also Read: International Day of Education 2025: Date, history, significance, theme

Miss Lobsang Yuten, the School Captain, thanked the government for providing opportunities for young girls to learn vital life skills and encouraged her peers to apply these lessons both within and outside the school environment.

A black belt holder in Taekwondo, Sangey Tsering has trained 238 girl students, to empower them with essential self-defense techniques.
A black belt holder in Taekwondo, Sangey Tsering has trained 238 girl students, to empower them with essential self-defense techniques.

This initiative is part of a larger vision to empower girls and promote gender equity, with PM SHRI School continuing to prioritize programs that foster the safety, security, and well-being of its students, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: JEE Main Session 1 Exam Day 3: Shift 1 concludes, aspirants appear for Paper 1

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On