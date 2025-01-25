East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1154 posts at rrcecr.gov.in, direct link here

East Central Railway, ECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway at rrcecr.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1154 posts in the organisation. East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1154 posts(Representative image)

The registration process begins on January 25 and will conclude on February 14, 2025 Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Danapur division: 675 posts

2. Dhanbad division: 156 posts

3. Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 64 posts

4. Sonpur Division: 47 posts

5. Samastipur division: 46 posts

6. Plant Depot/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 29 posts

7. Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut: 110 posts

8. Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 27 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade (i.e National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

The age limit should be between 15 to 24 years as on January 1, 2025.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration begins on February 5 for 650 posts at apsc.nic.in, details here

Selection Process

Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using Debit/Credit card or Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway.