Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration begins on February 5 for 650 posts at apsc.nic.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 24, 2025 04:04 PM IST

APSC will recruit for Junior Engineer posts. The registration process will open on February 5, 2025 for 650 posts. 

Assam Public Service Commission, APSC has invited applications for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of APSC at apsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 650 posts in the organisation.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration begins on February 5 for 650 posts
Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration begins on February 5 for 650 posts

The registration process will begin on February 5 and will end on March 4, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering and Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognised by AICTE.

The diploma course must be a regular course. Diploma course obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be considered.

The age limit should be between 21 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection procedure will be notified later on followed by issuing corrigendum/addendum, if required. The Commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/ services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the advertised post/ posts or service/ services.

Application Fee

The application fee is 297.20 for General category, 197.20 for OBC/MOBC category and 47.20 for SC/ST/BPL/PwBD category. The application fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

Exam and College Guide
