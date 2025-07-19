Ludhiana: Parents flag rising violence at Gill school

Amid reports of violence among students at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Gill, parents have raised an alarm, claiming their children no longer feel safe on campus. According to parents, several incidents have surfaced where students allegedly brought outsiders onto school premises to threaten or assault fellow classmates. Some of the parents now personally escort their children to and from school out of fear for their safety. Despite the school’s assurances, the tense atmosphere has left both students and parents worried. (HT Photo)

Parents say the school is witnessing a disturbing trend of physical altercations, where students allegedly call in outsiders—including individuals from nearby educational institutions and workplaces—to settle scores after minor classroom disagreements.

A parent of a Class 12 student, who was allegedly attacked by a group of outsiders summoned after a classroom argument, said, “My son is scared to attend school alone. Now, I pick and drop him personally because I no longer trust the safety within the school. He claimed that the school’s security guard confirmed the presence of the group that came to target his son.

Another parent, requesting anonymity, said this is not an isolated incident. “This has been happening frequently for the past few weeks. A group of boys gathers near the school gate or even enters the premises to attack a particular student. We are scared for our children,” she said.

One of the students, wishing not to be named, said, “Being a boys’ school, it has unfortunately become a trend for some students to form gangs. We have to think a hundred times before saying anything because we never know what might trigger an attack or when we’ll become someone’s target.” With panic spreading among students and families, parents are demanding swift and strict action.

School principal Anita Singla acknowledged the issue. She said the administration is keeping a close watch on students’ behaviour. “We are taking immediate steps, including giving repeated warnings and even rustication of students involved in such misconduct. For serious matters, we consult the sarpanch and members of the school management committee,” she said.

Despite the school’s assurances, the tense atmosphere has left both students and parents worried. Many are calling for better monitoring and controlled access to the school campus to ensure a safe learning environment.