Orry slams Mrunal Thakur for calling Bipasha Basu 'manly with muscles' in old interview: What are you smoking?

An old video of Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days has been making the rounds on social media, and it's got everyone talking. In the clip, Mrunal called Bipasha Basu "manly with muscles", claiming she is "better" than her. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry found the clip amusing and took a dig at Mrunal on Instagram. Orry has slammed Mrunal Thakur for her remark on Bipasha Basu.

Orry reacts

Orry came across a reel on Instagram where Mrunal was talking about Bipasha and couldn't help but react with surprise, sharing his thoughts. He slammed Mrunal with a witty remark.

He shared his views in the comment section of an Instagram post by qualiteaposts which put out the clip of Mrunal's old interview. Taking to the comment section, Orry wrote, “LMAO. F’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking," along with several laughing emojis.

Orry shared his views in the comment section of a reel.

Apart from Orry, many social media users also weighed in on the drama, rallying behind Bipasha and sharing their support for the mother of one.

One wrote, “That’s okay. Bipsha is not for beginners”, with another sharing, “That’s why they made a song on BIPASHA and not you.”

“Not even close to Bipasha’s pinky finger,” one comment read, with one mentioning, “Shut up! Bipasha is ICONIC.”

“Bipasha isn't manly, she's fit and toned,” one fan posted. Another shared, “All my admiration for Mrunal, gone in seconds.” “Oops girl you lost an admirer in me in seconds,” wrote one.

What did Mrunal say

A throwback video of Mrunal talking about Bipasha has surfaced on social media. In the throwback video, Mrunal, who was working on TV show Kumkum Bhagya at that time, is heard saying, “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.”

On Wednesday, Bipasha seemingly reacted to the comment through a cryptic post. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a note which asks women to embrace muscles.

Bipasha shared a quote which read, “Strong women lift each other up.” She went on to add more in the caption, which read, “Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain, good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

However, Bipasha did not mention Mrunal's name in her Instagram Stories. She wrapped up the note with caption: “love yourself.” Meanwhile, Mrunal is yet to comment on the stir.