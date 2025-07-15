Internet reacts as Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa recreates viral dance step with Orry: ‘Carrying forward her dad’s legacy’

The internet is having a field day with memes ever since the new track from Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 was released last week. It featured a dance step where Ajay and Mrunal were seen combining hands and sticking fingers out to the lyrics of the song. Now, Ajay's daughter Nysa Devgn has recreated the dance step with Orry Awatramani. (Also read: ‘How to make a toddler learn to count’: Internet cringes hard at bizarre dance step in Son of Sardaar 2 track Pehla Tu) Orry shared a video with Nysa where the two of them were seen doing the Pehla Tu dance step.

Nysa does Pehla Tu step with Orry

In the new video, Orry was seen standing beside Nysa and facing the camera. The two made no expressions as they joined their hands and recreated the finger step from the song. The words on the video read, “Imagine hating on us but we are just at home doing this.” Meanwhile, the caption read, “She dint even have to learn the dance !!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the reel, a user commented, “Bro literally pulled ‘Daughter of Sardaar’ to do this 😂” Another said, “A reel with his daughter is diabolical😭🙏🏻☠️” A comment read, “Ajay Devgan can give you two copyrights on this video!” A second user said, “She carrying forward her dad’s legacy.” A comment also read, “Like father like daughter.”

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event of the film recently, Ajay reacted to the viral dance step and said, “I don't know about people. But I will tell you — aap log mera mazak uda rahe ho, lekin mere liye yeh bhi karna bahut mushkil hai. Woh maine kar diya, uska aap log shukar kariye (I don’t know about others, but while you may be making fun of me, even doing this much was really difficult for me. Be thankful I managed to do that much).”

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the action-comedy film also stars Ravi Kishan, late Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on July 25.