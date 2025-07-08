‘How to make a toddler learn to count’: Internet cringes hard at bizarre dance step in Son of Sardaar 2 track Pehla Tu

The new track from Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 was released on Monday. Picturised on the two actors, the romantic track has been sung by Vishal Mishra and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Within a few hours of release, the song attracted hilarious response from users on social media, particularly because of a dance step where Ajay and Mrunal were seen combining hands and sticking fingers out to the lyrics of the song. Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's dance in Pehla Tu has left the internet in splits.

Internet reacts to Pehla Tu dance steps

Reacting to the music video, a user commented, “Ajay Devgn finds new ways to ‘not dance’ in every song!” Another user said, “Still the winner is ‘Bass teri dhoom dhaam hai’ dance move,” referring to another Ajay song from the film Action Jackson, that has generated several memes because of the dance moves. A second user commented, “Ye karte hue inhe hassi kese nhi aayi (How did they not burst out laughing while doing this)?” “When your toddler wants to know how to learn counting!” joked a user.

Many users also pointed out the bizarre situation where Ajay and Mrunal's characters were seen dancing and romancing in the middle of a graveyard. “Why are they dancing in a graveyard?” asked a user. “In the middle of a graveyard? Really? I have seen it all,” said another. Meanwhile, another user said, “Vishal's voice is looking so out of place with Ajay, and what is this choreography and pairing?” Another user agreed and said, “So like composers don't even think now which singer's voice will suit the actor.”

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and also stars Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. The first film had Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The makers are reportedly picking up on a fresh note and not from where the first movie ended. The film is set to release in theatres on July 25.