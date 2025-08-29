Nita Ambani proves emeralds are a woman's best friend as she decks up in statement jewels and saree for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The Ambani family kickstarted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on August 27 by bringing Ganpati Bappa home. On Thursday, the family performed Visarjan. During the celebrations, Nita Ambani was seen decked up in a dual-toned saree and stunning emerald jewels. Nita Ambani celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant proves even Ambanis repeat outfits as she rewears her wedding suit for Ganpati celebration with Anant

Emeralds are a woman's best friend, too

Diamonds have always been called a girl's best friend. However, emeralds have been taking over the jewellery scene, with Nita Ambani being one of the frontrunners of the trend. She proves that the precious stone is a woman's best friend, with her luxe jewels she flaunts on various occasions.

During Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Nita decked up in statement emerald jewels with a gorgeous dual-toned saree. She wore an emerald necklace featuring a statement pendant, gold bracelets adorned with emerald stones, a massive emerald ring, and emerald jhumkis decked with ruby stones. Let's decode her ensemble.

What did Nita Ambani wear?

Nita Ambani's dual-toned saree comes in a light brown and a vibrant orange shade. She wore a silk orange blouse featuring gold brocade embroidery, a round neckline, half-length sleeves, golden zari embroidery on the cuffs, a cropped silhouette, and a fitted design.

She paired it with a brown Bandhani print lehenga skirt featuring a pleated ghera and a flowy silhouette. An orange chiffon dupatta, draped like a pleated saree pallu, rounded off the ensemble. It features gold zari embroidery done on a maroon patti border.

Nita Ambani chose to tie her tresses elegantly in a centre-parted bun and decked them with a rose gajra. For the glam, she chose a red bindi, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, nude pink lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The photos from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations shared by a fan page also featured clicks of Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani. While Anant wore a navy blue embroidered bandhgala kurta and matching pyjamas with a Rudraksh mala, Akash wore a blush pink kurta featuring a split bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves, gold thread embroidery, and mirror adornments.