Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace simple elegance, no-makeup look to visit Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant: Watch

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani visited chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant Bungalow in New York City. The mother-daughter duo are in New York, gearing up for the upcoming Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India Weekend in the Big Apple. Here's what they wore for the restaurant visit: Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at Vikas Khanna's restaurant Bungalow.

Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani in a smart casual look

Embracing simple elegance, Nita and Isha Ambani chose simple yet chic outfits for visiting Vikas Khanna's Bungalow. Isha opted for a printed top and denim jeans combination for the outing, while her mother complemented her in a printed co-ord set. Both opted for a no-makeup, dewy glam and minimal accessories to style their ensembles. Let's decode what they wore.

More details about Isha and Nita Ambani's outfits

Isha wore a black and off-white striped half-sleeved top featuring a crew neckline and a fitted silhouette for her visit. She paired the off-white crinkle-textured blouse with a matching cropped jacket featuring an open front, horizontal black stripes, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.

Isha completed the look with a pair of high-ankle mom denim jeans in a light blue shade. It comes with a high-rise waistline. To style the ensemble, she opted for green-and-black coloured ballerina flats, centre-parted loose tresses, flushed cheeks, darkened brows, a dewy base, and brown lip gloss.

As for Nita Ambani, she complemented her daughter in a light green, floral-printed satin co-ord ensemble featuring a blouse with notch lapel collars, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. The matching pants feature a flared fit. With loose tresses, diamond stud earrings, a luxurious watch, rings, and peep-toe sandals, she rounded off the look.

What is NMACC India Weekend?

The NMACC India Weekend is a three-day “cultural showcase” that will bring the essence of Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to New York City. The NMACC India Weekend in New York City will take place between September 12 and 14.