Jaipur's Princess Gauravi Kumari celebrates Teej in traditional green leheria poshak at City Palace. See pics

The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej was celebrated on July 27 this year. Princess Gauravi Kumari, daughter of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister Diya Kumari, shared pictures of the celebrations that took place at the City Palace in Jaipur. Princess Gauravi Kumari celebrates Hariyali Teej in the City Palace.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor took notes and 'slowed down to minus 1.5x' for her latest ramp walk at India Couture Week

Gauravi Kumari dresses up in the colour of Teej

On July 28, Gauravi Kumari posted photos of Teej celebrations on Instagram, showcasing what she wore for the festival, how she celebrated with friends and family, and the decor. She wore a dark green ethnic ensemble. She simply captioned the post, “Teej [green heart emoji].” The Royal Archives Instagram page also shared photos from the celebration, in which Gauravi posed with her brother Padmanabh Singh and their grandmother.

Decoding Gauravi Kumari's ensemble

The Princess of Jaipur wore a poshak inspired by traditional leheria design. The Rajputi poshak featured a chunari, ghaghra, and a choli. The blouse features half-length sleeves and a torso-covering length decked with sequin embellishments and gota patti embroidery. The matching lehenga also came adorned with golden patti borders and sequin work.

Lastly, the dupatta - draped in traditional Rajasthani style, covering Gauravi's head and her torso - rounded off the look. It was beautified with sequin work and tassel-adorned patti borders. For jewellery, she chose gold and emerald-adorned pieces, including a mang tika, a choker necklace, green bangles, and jhumkis.

She tied her tresses in a centre-parted hairdo. Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for a minimal and dewy look, featuring darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, kohl-lined eyes, berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, and luminous highlighter.

About Gauravi Kumari

Gauravi Kumari is a member of the royal family of Jaipur and the daughter of Diya Kumari, a Member of Parliament. She studied at NYU and is involved with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, which works on women's empowerment and skill development in Rajasthan. She is also the brand ambassador for Jimmy Choo and Kama Ayurveda.