Janhvi Kapoor took notes and 'slowed down to minus 1.5x' for her latest ramp walk at India Couture Week

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp last night at the ongoing India Couture Week. On July 28, Janhvi turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy of Jayanti Reddy Label. The collection was a celebration of design and the timeless language of couture. Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy.

Though Janhvi has walked the ramp for many designers in the past, she was criticised when she turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra earlier this year. Here's what the internet had to say as she closed for Jayanti Reddy:

How did the internet react?

An Instagram user posted under Diet Sabya's video, “Oh, she has slowed it down to minus 1.5x now.” Another commented, “Thank God she wasn't in some hurry this time.” Someone wrote, “WHY can’t they hire supermodels?”

A follower of Diet Sabya posted, “Giving Kim Kardashian from Ambani's wedding.” Another wrote, "Here's an idea, get a good model who can walk fiercely yet elegantly that'll make us women say damn!”

Romanticism and ethnic glamour

Romantic, whimsical, and layered with fringes and tassels, Janhvi's look for the Jayanti Reddy couture show was nothing short of glamorous. The designer dressed the actor in a blush pink lehenga set that every bride and bridesmaid could easily swoon over. It is the perfect pick for the wedding season, becoming a Sangeet attire for the bride-to-be or a wedding day look for the maid of honour. Let's decode Janhvi's look from the show:

All the details of Janhvi's ensemble

The blush pink ensemble features a choli that comes with a decolletage-flaunting plunging neckline, a curved hem super cropped to show off her toned abs, short sleeves, delicate floral embroidery, and beaded tassels adorned on the shoulders.

She paired the blouse with a mermaid-style lehenga skirt featuring beads, tassels and sequin embellishments, a fit and flared silhouette, a long train on the back, applique chandelier work, and jaal embroidery. A dupatta draped like a saree pallu, and falling on the floor to form a train, rounded off the ensemble.

Janhvi left her tresses loose with the blush pink ensemble, styled in a centre parting and soft, blowout waves. As for the glam, she chose a dewy look, completed with a sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, pink eye shadow, feathered brows, luminous highlighter, flushed cheeks, and glossy pink lip shade.

Lastly, emerald jewels gave the finishing touches to the ethnic ensemble. She wore a choker necklace and matching earrings that complemented the green accent embroidery on the lehenga.

On the work front

Workwise, Janhvi will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the romantic comedy Param Sundari. She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.