Bhumi Pednekar turns muse for Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week 2025 in gorgeous lehenga: Watch

At the India Couture Week 2025, Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar. On July 27, the actor turned showstopper for the designer, dressed in a beige embroidered lehenga. Let's decode her ethnic yet modern look. Bhumi Pednekar walks for Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week.

Bhumi Pednekar turns muse for Ritu Kumar

Bhumi Pednekar walked for Ritu Kumar’s Threads of Time: Reimagined collection at the India Couture Week 2025. It spoke of the legacy of Ritu Kumar and was shaped by her son Amrish Kumar’s contemporary vision. The silhouettes displayed during the show, including Bhumi's lehenga set, spoke of Indian tradition beautified with modern reinvention and intricate embroidery.

What did Bhumi Pednekar wear

Bhumi's stunning lehenga set comes in a pleasant beige shade with accents of brown highlighting the delicate embroidery. It features a blouse that has a plunging neckline, a short hem length, embellished thread work, lace-embroidered borders, and a sleeveless design.

The actor wore it with a matching skirt featuring an embroidered waist belt, sequin work, delicate gold and brown thread embroidery, a gotta patti border, and a flowy A-line silhouette. A cape jacket heavily embroidered with floral patterns and featuring an open front, a train on the back, and slits on the sleeves completed the look.

Bhumi accessorised the ensemble with emerald and diamond-adorned jewels, including a choker necklace and matching earrings. She tied her luscious black tresses in a centre-parted, twisted knot. As for the glam, she chose a dewy makeup look featuring a dark berry red lip shade, flushed cheeks, darkened brows, shimmery pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and luminous highlighter.

On the work front

Meanwhile, workwise, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals. The actor made her OTT debut with the show. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, it was created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, and was written by Neha Veena Sharma. Apart from Bhumi, the show also starred Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and others.