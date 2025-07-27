Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra in saree: ‘Bolly girls are in danger’

Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra brought iconic Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio to India for the first time to walk for his show at the India Couture Week 2025. Alessandra turned showstopper for the show, dressed in a stunning saree and a couture lehenga. Alessandra Ambrosio wears two outfits by Manish Malhotra at India Couture Week 2025: 'This is the hottest anyone has ever looked in a Manish Malhotra design'.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is regal in simple bridal gown with luxe necklace for Bvlgari shoot in Jaipur: Here's how much it costs

Alessandra Ambrosio walks for Manish Malhotra

On July 26, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra. The Brazilian model wore two signature ensembles from Malhotra's collection for the showcase. She opted for a silver saree and a pearl-embellished lehenga set that blended global allure with timeless Indian craftsmanship. Let's decode Alessandra's looks:

What did Alessandra Ambrosia wear on the ramp

Manish Malhotra dressed Alessandra in a shimmering. silver ethnic yet modern ensemble featuring a low-cut blouse, a mermaid-style skirt, and a dupatta attached to it. The silver blouse features a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, strappy sleeves, a low-cut back, a short midriff-revealing hem length, and shimmering crystals.

The mermaid-esque skirt features a high-rise waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-sweeping length. She draped the crystal-embellished dupatta - attached to the waist - on her shoulder. To complete the glittering look, she wore a stunning diamond necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a statement haath phool.

For the second look, she wore a silver bustier blouse and an A-line lehenga skirt decked with endless strings of pearl and crystal embellishments. While the strapless blouse has a plunging neckline, a peplum silhouette, and a fitted silhouette, the lehenga has a flared design.

She wore a ruby and diamond choker necklace, paired with matching earrings and a mang tika to style the ensemble. For both the ensemble, the model tied her tresses in a pulled-back, twisted hair bun. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for glossy lips, a dewy base, and flushed cheeks.

Apart from the Victoria's Secret model, another highlight from the show was the display of iconic Bollywood costumes designed by the couturier, including Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl saree, Kajol's green look from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and many more.

How did the internet react?

Desi internet loved the international meets desi fashion moment. Diet Sabya posted Alessandra's rampwalk video and wrote, “The Bolly girlies are in dangerrr,” and “This is the hottest anyone has ever looked in a Manish Malhotra saree.” A fan commented, “The way she’s serving the lewk and selling the dress is impeccable.” Another wrote, “This is what a supermodel does and brings to the table.”