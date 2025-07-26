Akshay Kumar serves dapper showstopper energy as he returns to the ramp after 12 years for Falguni Shane Peacock

On July 25, Akshay Kumar walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacok at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. The actor turned showstopper for the designer, marking his return to the ramp after almost 12 years. Let's decode his look for the show. Akshay Kumar walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2025 for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Akshay Kumar returns to the ramp after 12 years

India Couture Week 2025 is underway in Delhi right now. On Friday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took over the ramp dressed up as an Indian prince charming. He wore an ivory sherwani set from Falguni Shane Peacock's latest couture collection. The collection channelled the opulence of royals, and Akshay looked like royalty himself.

Decoding Akshay Kumar's showstopper look

The ivory sherwani set he wore features a bandhgala kurta jacket decked in intricate silk thread embroidery done all over the ensemble. The ornate gold buttons add regal elegance to the outfit. The jacket features a split bandhgala collar, front button closures, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, side slits, and a sleek, tailored fit.

Akshay wore the sherwani jacket over a matching shirt and pants. The straight leg bottoms features a tailored fit and a below-the-ankle hem length. He completed the regal ethnic look with juttis embroidered with silver embellishments and black-tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Falguni Shane Peacock's couture collection featured their signature intricate embroidery and statement bridal couture rooted in drama, detail and decadence.

On the work front

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 19, 2025.

Additionally, he will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. He also has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline, finally set to roll after much speculation, Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan, and the Marathi epic Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.