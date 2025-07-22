Akshay Kumar says he's ‘already scared’ to see Kajol, Twinkle Khanna joining hands for a talk show: ‘Can’t imagine the…'

Prime Video has dropped a surprise treat for fans, a brand new talk show bringing together Kajol and Twinkle Khanna for the first time on screen. Titled Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, the announcement has sparked a wave of excitement, and even Akshay Kumar couldn’t resist reacting, with a hilarious twist, of course. Akshay Kumar reacts to Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's talk show.

On Tuesday, Prime Video announced a new talk show titled Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, leaving fans eager for the drama that’s about to unfold. Sharing the poster — which shows Kajol and Twinkle in a shocked state, peeping out from behind curtains — the OTT giant wrote, “They've got the tea, and it's two much to miss.” Fans quickly expressed their wish to see Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar as the first guests on the show, and even requested the hosts to roast them.

Akshay Kumar's reaction to Kajol and Twinkle’s talk show

As expected, Akshay responded to the announcement with his signature wit. Sharing the poster on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Already scared just seeing you two together on the poster, can’t imagine the chaos on the actual show 😂.”

Akshay Kumar reacts to Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's talk show announcement.

However, he refrained from revealing whether he would appear as a guest on the show.

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show promises a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who. Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is being billed as a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show, offering the duo’s hottest takes on the coolest topics. The release date has yet to be announced.

Akshay Kumar and Kajol’s upcoming films

While Twinkle Khanna has been away from the big screen since her last appearance in the 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she made a cameo as herself in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan (2010) but hasn’t returned in a full-fledged role since.

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 19 2025.

Kajol, meanwhile, will next be seen in Sarzameen, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is set to release on JioCinema on July 25 2025.