Kajol, Twinkle Khanna to host new talk show, fans want them to ‘cook Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in episode 1'

Actor Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna are all set to host a new talk show titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Taking to its Instagram on Tuesday, Prime Video announced the update. The talk show, produced by Banijay Asia, promises a guest list featuring the biggest celebrities in Bollywood. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will host new talk show soon.

A picture featuring Kajol and Twinkle Khanna was shared in which the duo looked shocked. The caption read, “They've got the tea, and it's two much to miss.” Reacting to the post, a fan said, “OMG. OMG. OMG (in Janice’s voice). Two females, dono Iconic, dono blunt and sarcastic. Aurat Samaaj is healing now.” A comment read, “Love the title and the hosts - this is gonna be super fun.”

Fans are super excited

“Cook Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in first episode,” a person wrote. “OMG yeeesss!!!! My two favourite personalities in one show! It’s gonna be raw, crazy, funny, and I’m here for it!” said an Instagram user.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show, delivering their hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts, as per a press release. The release date and guest list are yet to be announced.

About Kajol's films

Kajol was last seen in Vishal Furia's Maa, a mythological horror film. The film is written by Saiwyn Quadras and released in theatres worldwide on June 27. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The film was a moderate success, grossing over ₹50 crore worldwide.

She will be seen next in Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. It also stars Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film will release on JioHotstar on July 25.

About Twinkle

Twinkle started her career as an actor in the 90s, before giving it up just a few films later. Now an author, Twinkle, released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

Twinkle has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.