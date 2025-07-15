Twinkle Khanna is all smiles with Akshay Kumar in new pics from Lord's, admits she is cricket's ‘newest devotee’

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted on the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. On Tuesday, Twinkle shared new pictures with Akshay and jotted down a few lines to sum up her experience of catching the match live. (Also read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna cheer for India from sidelines in Test match against England at Lord's) Twinkle Khanna shared a new picture with Akshay Kumar from the match.

What Twinkle said

Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared a picture with Akshay. The two of them twinned in pink outfits for the day and smiled for the picture. In one picture the two of them were seen standing together, with Akshay holding a cup of coffee while Twinkle enjoying ice-cream. Another picture captured the buzzy cricket ground, with hundreds of eager fans in the stands.

In the caption, Twinkle noted, "A quick breakfast and a long day of cricket-my first time watching 22 men chase one ball to prove they each have two. Cricket truly is a religion, and who knows… I might just become its newest devotee. I actually enjoyed all the wickets, runs, and nonstop excitement."

Akshay and Twinkle were seated next to Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri in the stands at the Lord's Cricket Ground for the live action on Day 5. Akshay opted for a neutral-toned suit for the occasion that he paired with a white T-shirt, while Twinkle opted for a pink outfit.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Kannappa. The actor had multiple releases already, starting 2025 with Sky Force, and following up with Kesari 2 and Housefull 5. He has Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3 lined up. He will soon star in Jolly LLB 3 this year with Arshad Warsi.