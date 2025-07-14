Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna cheer for India from sidelines in Test match against England at Lord's

Actor Akshay Kumar and former actor-writer Twinkle Khanna were spotted in the stands at the Lord's Cricket Ground for the live action on Day 5 of the ongoing third Test between England and India. Akshay and Twinkle were seated next to Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri, adding some glam to the stadium on Monday. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoy ‘simple pleasures of summer’ on picnic with kids Aarav-Nitara) Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri and bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with wife and actor Twinkle Khanna on the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, (PTI)

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna attend test match between India and England

Pictures and videos of Akshay and Twinkle cheering for India in the Test match against England in London are doing the rounds online. The rest of Bollywood might be at Wimbledon, but it looks like the couple wanted to indulge in India’s beloved sport instead. Akshay opted for a neutral-toned suit for the occasion that he paired with a white T-shirt, while Twinkle opted for a pink outfit. The couple sat next to Ravi Shastri and were spotted chatting with him during the match.

Fans who tuned in for the match were thrilled to randomly see Akshay and Twinkle sitting next to Ravi. “What a personality. He look very cool, hot, dashing, swag and handsome. Truly, age is just a number for Akshay Kumar,” wrote one excited fan sharing pictures and videos of the actor. Another thought, Akshay was “sitting quiet, looking deadly.” A fan also thought he looked good in the salt and pepper look he was sporting at the match.

Recent work

Akshay had a busy 2025, what with him starring in Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa in Telugu in the first half of the year. He will soon star in Jolly LLB 3 this year with Arshad Warsi. Akshay has a bunch of projects lined up, some of which he’s still shooting for. He has Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3 lined up.