Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Shibani Akhtar, and more Bollywood stars attend Wimbledon finals 2025

The 2025 Wimbledon Finals were a star-studded affair. From Preity Zinta to Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, and Urvashi Rautela, several known faces from Bollywood were in attendance to watch the match, where Janik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 men’s final to clinch the title. (Also read: Preity Zinta fans herself while watching Wimbledon final in London, poses for selfie with husband Gene Goodenough) Wimbledon 2025 was attended by many several Bollywood celebrities.

Preity Zinta at Wimbledon

Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough watched the Wimbledon final in London. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures from the event, where she was seen fanning herself to get respite from the heat. "What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby-my Pati Parmeshwar & my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis! Was awesome to see the men’s finals at Wimbledon! Congratulations @janniksin for winning your first Wimbledon title & hard luck @carlitosalcarazz you fought hard & gave us a thrilling match," she wrote in the caption.

Sonam Kapoor brought her fashion A-game to the stands for the Wimbledon final, stunning in a white tailored suit with a strawberry pin that stole the show. Her sister Rhea Kapoor put together the look and shared a video on her Instagram account.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar were also present to catch the final live. Shibani took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the day out, where Javed Akhtar was also spotted. In the caption, she wrote, “Strawberries & cream, Summer dreams, Wimbledon 2025.”

Milind Soman accompanied wife Ankita Konwar to catch the finals in London. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “Wimbledon date with the husband ❤️Here for the finals!!”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela grabbed attention at Wimbledon for her outfit, which was accessorised with a bag decorated with 4 Labubu dolls. “PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU meeting thee is a joy divine WIMBLEDON 2025 FINALS,” she added in the caption.

Some of the other Bollywood stars who attended the Wimbledon matches in the last few days include Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli, Janhvi Kapoor, and Avneet Kaur.