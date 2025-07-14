Preity Zinta fans herself while watching Wimbledon final in London, poses for selfie with husband Gene Goodenough

Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough watched the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she shared a bunch of photos giving fans a glimpse of their outing. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough watched the Wimbledon final in London.

Preity Zinta shares pics from Wimbledon final

In the first photo, Preity and Gene Goodenough posed together for a picture at the venue. She wore a polka-dotted blue dress to the match. Gene twinned with her in a blue outfit too--white shirt, blue blazer and trousers. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. The couple was joined by their friends in another photo.

Preity beats London heat with handheld fan, strawberries

Preity shared a clip in which she was seen fanning herself to get respite from the heat in London. She smiled as she looked at the camera. Preity also shared pictures as she feasted on strawberries. The actor also posted a picture featuring Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz with their trophies. The last picture showed Preity and Gene smiling while posing for a selfie.

Preity pens note after watching match

Sharing the pictures, Preity captioned it, "What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby-my Pati Parmeshwar & my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis! Was awesome to see the men’s finals at Wimbledon! Congratulations @janniksin for winning your first Wimbledon title & hard luck @carlitosalcarazz you fought hard & gave us a thrilling match." Preity added the hashtags--Wimbledon 2025, Men’s Final, tennis weekend, Sunday and ting.

About Preity's family

The actor got married to Gene in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

More about Preity's films

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.