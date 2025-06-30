100% it's Prabhas who brought in good openings for Kannappa, admits Vishnu Manchu with ‘no ego’

Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu as the lead, released in theatres on Friday. It collected ₹23.75 crore net in India, and the lead actor credits Prabhas, who played a cameo in the film, for drawing the audience to the theatres. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa opening weekend numbers are in: Where does it land among biggest Telugu openers of 2025?) Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas in a still from Mukesh Kumar Singh's Kannappa.

Vishnu Manchu credits Prabhas for Kannappa’s success

Kannappa did decent numbers in its first weekend, and Vishnu seemed happy with the outcome as he spoke to the press during the weekend. When asked if the opening numbers can be attributed to Prabhas’ cameo in the film, he replied, “100%. I believe that. People might debate that it’s also due to the subject of Kannappa. I have no ego in accepting that we only got these openings because of my brother Prabhas. I know that. It is only because we cast him that people came to watch Kannappa and have learnt the lore. So, it’s only because of my brother.”

However, Vishnu did seem to think that the film does not become better only with Prabhas’ entry. “It’s because they all fell in love with the last hour. Everyone is saying the film switches after Prabhas’ entry. But that’s not where it changes,” claimed Vishnu, adding, “The scene between Sarathkumar and me, the conversation between us, that’s where people are connecting to the film. Of course, because of Prabhas’ craze and stardom, everyone is crediting him for it. But that scene is where it all starts, and it only gets better after Prabhas’ entry.”

About Kannappa

Kannappa stars Vishnu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo. It has a screenplay written by Vishnu, who has called it his ‘dream project’.