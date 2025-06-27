Twinkle Khanna shares how she ‘booked’ entire restaurant for breakfast date with Akshay Kumar without spending a fortune

Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram is a delightful mix of wit and slice-of-life moments, and her latest post is no exception. On Friday, she shared a video from a breakfast date with husband Akshay Kumar, revealing how the couple managed to ‘book’ an entire restaurant for themselves without spending a fortune. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's breakfast date.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's breakfast date

Twinkle shared a video showing both her and Akshay dressed in hoodies, taking a mirror selfie and sitting in what appears to be a completely empty restaurant. Sharing the clip, Twinkle wrote, “Recession tip – Want to book a restaurant just for the two of you? Save the big bucks and show up so early for breakfast that it's you, owls and a paper-mâché bunny.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable video. One of them wrote, “What a beautiful video. Cute and adorable.” Another commented, “Super cute moments.” A third joked, “I am sure you both are recession-proof.” Others chimed in with, “Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi looking great,” “You are Santoor Mommy,” and “You both are cute together.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s relationship

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on 17 January 2001, and have two children: son Aarav and daughter Nitara. They first met during a photoshoot and again on the sets of International Khiladi (1999). Twinkle once admitted on Koffee With Karan that their relationship began as a fling but later evolved into love.

Akshay Kumar’s latest film

Akshay is currently seen in the film Kannappa, in which he makes a cameo appearance as Lord Shiva, alongside Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Vishnu Manchu, among others. The film released in theatres on 27 June and received a mixed response from the audience. While the first half and VFX drew criticism, the second half impressed some moviegoers.

Based on the story of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, the film also stars Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, and Madhoo in key roles.