Frustrated Prabhas fan wants to sue Vishnu Manchu after watching Kannappa: ‘Where is Shiva, why are you showing heroism’

Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa was released in theatres on Friday to mixed reviews. The film received criticism for its first half, while most people on X (formerly Twitter) seem to have liked the second half. However, a frustrated Prabhas fan who spoke to IndiaGlitz wants to sue Vishnu after watching the film. (Also Read: Kannappa Twitter reviews: Vishnu Manchu's film has ‘worst VFX since Adipurush’ but movie ‘peaks’ with Prabhas' entry) Prabhas plays Rudra in Vishnu Manchu's devotional film Kannappa.

Prabhas fan wants to sue Vishnu Manchu

In a video uploaded by the website, the Prabhas fan can be seen fuming after watching Kannappa. He said, “I will file a case against him (Vishnu) for giving false information. What did he say in the press? Where is Shiva in the first half? I am a Prabhas fan, and I came here after watching the Bhakta Kannappa movie.” His biggest gripe, however, seemed to be that Kannappa wasn't like the 1976 film Bhakta Kannappa, which starred Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju.

He said, “His family gave you the rights to make this film. If it’s your dream project, you can’t change the film however you want. He gave false information in the trailer and in the press. When you promoted the movie as Bhakta Kannappa, why are you showing your heroism? Show the devotion instead. We came for Prabhas and watched him for 20 minutes in the second half; that’s enough.”

Even as the fan raged, another person pointed out in the video that they weren’t even a fan of Vishnu, but that the film was good. One person commented under the video, “Babu disclaimer chudakunda cinema ni elaa tappu battaali ane pani lo unnattunnaadu!! @themohanbabu antha base voice lo cheppaaru ga, Bhakta Kannappa story ni research chesi dani aadharam tho rasukunna kalpitha kadha ani. (You are just looking for fault without paying attention to the disclaimer. Mohan Babu says at the beginning of the film that they researched the story of Bhakta Kannappa and made this fictional film)”

About Kannappa

Kannappa is a devotional film based on the legend of Bhakta Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. It stars Vishnu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarathkumar, Mohan Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and others. The film has been in the making for a decade. Prabhas plays Rudhra in the film, Akshay plays Shiva, and Vishnu plays Kannappa.