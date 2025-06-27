Vishnu Manchu confirms no OTT release for Kannappa before 10 weeks: 'Audiences deserve the best'

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s long-awaited mythological epic Kannappa is set to release in theatres today, June 27, amid high anticipation across the country. At a recent pre-release event, Vishnu addressed questions surrounding the film’s post-theatrical digital plans and made it clear that Kannappa will not be making an early debut on OTT platforms. (Also read: Kannappa first reviews: Vishnu Manchu-starrer promises a ‘spectacular’ ride with an epic climax) Kannappa has special appearances from major stars like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa to not have an early OTT release

Vishnu revealed that the film’s OTT rights have not been sold yet — a strategic decision aimed at allowing the film to enjoy an extended theatrical run without the constraints of a streaming release deadline. “I have a very large freedom; my movie will not come to OTT before 10 weeks. That is the deal I have, and by God’s grace, I don’t have any release pressure. My only intention is to showcase the best to the audience,” Vishnu said as reported by India Today.

In a further boost, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a ₹50 hike in standard ticket prices for the film’s theatrical release. A copy of the official order has also surfaced online, underscoring the film’s status as a marquee release.

About Kannappa

Kannappa is a mythological fantasy thriller that tells the legendary tale of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu plays the titular role, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo.

The film’s grandeur is elevated by special appearances from major stars: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati.

Released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi — Kannappa promises to deliver a visually spectacular, emotionally resonant cinematic experience rooted in devotion and mythology.

The film was screened for select members of the press, and if early reactions are any indication, the film is shaping up to be a truly spectacular cinematic experience.