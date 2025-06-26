Kannappa first reviews: Vishnu Manchu-starrer promises a ‘spectacular’ ride with an epic climax

Kannappa first reviews: Vishnu Manchu's much-anticipated film Kannappa, will be released on June 27. The mythological fantasy thriller is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva in Hinduism. The film was screened to selected members of the press, and so far if the reactions are anything to go by, then this Vishnu Manchu-starrer promises to be a ‘spectacular’ time at the cinema. Vishnu Manchu in a still from Kannapaa.

First reactions of Kannappa

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X account and wrote, “I still can’t shake off the last 30 minutes from my mind. The only time I’ve felt something this intense was during the climax of #Kantara. Audiences - especially devotees of Lord Shiva will be left in tears. The climax is spine-chilling, emotionally overpowering and goosebumps-inducing.”

With special praise for the climax sequence, he concluded, “Overall, Kanappa is a good film. The slow pace and modest production values are its weak points, but the last 40 minutes featuring Vishnu Manchu memorable performance , along with Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Prabhas as Rudra, make it worth watching.”

A film made for Shiv Bhakts

Meanwhile, Rohit Jaiswal wrote, “Last 40 min of #Kannappa is SPECTACULAR…. I have never seen anything like this before, it’s a film made for SHIV BHAKTS those who believe in SHIV LEELA, and those who are proud SANATANI….”

Producer Kona Venkat also praised the film. He wrote, “I too had the Privilege and the opportunity to watch Kannappa and I am truly impressed by the content! There are so so many WOW moments in the second half. Especially the last half hour is truly captivating and mesmerising. The presence of #Prabhas‌ made a huge impact in the movie. Every audience would definitely talk about @iVishnuManchu‘s performance in the last 20 minutes @themohanbabu garu’s performance too would be talked about for many years. I really hope that Kannappa works big time at the box office and would help the industry during these tough times!”

Earlier, the makers released an official statement which have warned trolls against creating fake news and negative reviews of the film ahead of the release. “Misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged,” read a part of the statement.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role alongside Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo, among others. It also features star-studded cameos—Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, Prabhas as Rudra, and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. It is set to release in theatres nationwide on June 27.